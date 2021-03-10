Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

NYSE:FNV opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 526.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

