Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.
NYSE:FNV opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.89.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
