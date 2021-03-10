Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE FNV opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.