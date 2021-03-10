Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FNV opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

