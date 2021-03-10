Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Up 5%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.27 and last traded at $132.46. 562,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 258,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

