Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Up 5%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.27 and last traded at $132.46. 562,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 258,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.12.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.
Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
