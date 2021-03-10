Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Trading 5.6% Higher

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.12. 717,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 983,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Dawson James upped their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $386.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.