FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shares rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $43.72. Approximately 446,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 487,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in FormFactor by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

