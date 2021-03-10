Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.73

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) stock traded up GBX 0.39 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 99.99 ($1.31). 437,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,874. The stock has a market cap of £607.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 46.11 and a quick ratio of 46.10.

About Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

