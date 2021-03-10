Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

NYSE FBC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 598,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 21.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 265.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

