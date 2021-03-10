FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

