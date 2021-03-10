First Horizon Corp Sells 28,774 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,007 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,774 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 871,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,352,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $234.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.