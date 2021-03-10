First Horizon Corp Sells 2,128 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Horizon Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.66. 1,197,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,405,025. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

