First Horizon Corp Sells 1,321 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Horizon Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.71. 104,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,872. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

