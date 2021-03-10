First Horizon Corp Purchases 377 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.