First Horizon Corp Has $7.57 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Horizon Corp cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,111 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Citigroup by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.07. 872,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,019,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.