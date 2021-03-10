First Horizon Corp Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,678 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.98. 22,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,021. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.11. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.