First Horizon Corp Decreases Stake in iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP)

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp owned 0.38% of iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN by 48.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 484,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 157,242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSP opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

