First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.88

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 5403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

BUSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Busey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get First Busey alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Busey by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in First Busey by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.