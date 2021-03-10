Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FINGF. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. Finning International has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

