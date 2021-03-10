Financial Review: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) versus United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Insurance and Mercury General’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $825.12 million 0.39 -$29.87 million ($1.08) -6.95 Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.90 $320.09 million $2.60 24.89

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance. United Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

United Insurance has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Insurance and Mercury General, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 0 1 0 2.00 Mercury General 1 0 0 0 1.00

United Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Given United Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Mercury General.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of United Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Mercury General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -8.66% -15.79% -3.03% Mercury General 6.47% 13.57% 4.09%

Dividends

United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. United Insurance pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Insurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mercury General has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mercury General beats United Insurance on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies; and inland flood and cyber security insurance. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

