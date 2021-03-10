Financial Analysis: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) versus PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) and PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 PMV Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 195.11%. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EyeGate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PMV Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals $2.69 million 8.96 -$7.10 million ($2.23) -2.34 PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PMV Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals N/A -112.84% -78.83% PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system. The company's CMHA-S based product, the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial wounds, defects, and epitheliopathies, as well as for re-epithelization of the ocular surface. It is also developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients and anterior uveitis; and Eyegate II drug delivery system. The company has license agreements with the University of Miami School of Medicine; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed to in July 2013. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.