Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,829.76 ($89.23).

Several analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG stock opened at GBX 8,864 ($115.81) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a one year high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,729.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,298.94.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.