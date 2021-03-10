FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 15 Per Share

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FDM stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,062 ($13.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,729. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,022.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,038.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

