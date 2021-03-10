Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FATE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $8,074,116.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

