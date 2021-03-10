Farmland Partners (FPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $375.40 million, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

