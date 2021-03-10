Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FANUY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fanuc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of FANUY opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

