Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $61.75 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 1936222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

