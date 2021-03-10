Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XCUR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exicure in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday.

Get Exicure alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,181,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 48.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,025. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $177.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.21.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.