Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Up 6.3%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.78 and last traded at $123.96. Approximately 1,493,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,915,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Cowen increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,242 shares of company stock worth $14,851,720. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

