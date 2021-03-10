Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the January 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

