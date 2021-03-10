Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the January 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

