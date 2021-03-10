Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Up 6.5%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $22.84. 3,850,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 1,556,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,022,000 after buying an additional 175,926 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,038,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,509,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 136,052 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 314,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

