Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading 8.7% Higher

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $210.13 and last traded at $206.79. 3,705,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,586,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.26.

Several analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.09.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $280,750.79. Insiders have sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,088,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

