Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $575,339.97 and approximately $746.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00053464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.57 or 0.00746787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00065561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00039714 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

ETHM is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.