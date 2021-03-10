ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have issued reports on EPIX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,182. The company has a market capitalization of $970.26 million, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

