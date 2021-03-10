Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ardelyx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARDX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

ARDX stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Mott bought 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.