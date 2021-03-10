Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) versus Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Financial Analysis

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Equinix alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Equinix and Cedar Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 2 17 1 2.95 Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Equinix presently has a consensus price target of $821.89, suggesting a potential upside of 38.15%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $11.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Equinix pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equinix has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cedar Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Equinix has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 7.58% 4.62% 1.74% Cedar Realty Trust -12.36% -5.13% -1.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equinix and Cedar Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $5.56 billion 9.55 $507.45 million $22.81 26.08 Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 1.49 $1.08 million $2.97 5.34

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equinix beats Cedar Realty Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.