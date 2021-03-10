Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 12.6% Higher

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.83 and last traded at $148.70. 4,839,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,333,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Enphase Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Enphase Energy by 34.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

