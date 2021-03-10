Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 12.6% Higher

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.83 and last traded at $148.70. 4,839,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,333,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.06.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.
In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Enphase Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Enphase Energy by 34.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.