Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

