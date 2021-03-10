Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 293.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Endava by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,143 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

