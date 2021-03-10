Emso Asset Management Ltd Has $44.76 Million Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Emso Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,985,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,375,053 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 99.4% of Emso Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Emso Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $44,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PBR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,990,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $11.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile
PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
Read More: Short Selling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.