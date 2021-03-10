Emso Asset Management Ltd Has $44.76 Million Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Emso Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,985,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,375,053 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 99.4% of Emso Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Emso Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $44,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,990,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $11.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.75.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

