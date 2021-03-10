Ellen Syburg Bartel Sells 12,500 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ellen Syburg Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $403,538.44.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $518.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 564.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

