Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

LLY traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.15. 67,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,240. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.48. The company has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after acquiring an additional 302,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

