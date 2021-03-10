Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFN. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.86.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 24.00. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.96 and a 52-week high of C$14.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

