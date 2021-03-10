Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.42.

SOLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,673,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $423.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

