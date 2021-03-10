Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Up 11%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) shot up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.68. 234,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 498,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EKSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.