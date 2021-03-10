EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Down 5.6%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.13. Approximately 685,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 940,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,593,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EchoStar by 670.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 539,114 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,060,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,176,000 after purchasing an additional 439,053 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,215,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 931,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.