eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,650 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,687. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

