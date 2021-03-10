Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded by G.Research

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by equities researchers at G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGBN. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gabelli cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

EGBN stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

