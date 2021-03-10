e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

NYSE:ELF opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.59 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,296 shares of company stock valued at $11,215,608. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

