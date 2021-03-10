e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $85.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 1,617.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.16 or 0.00362687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 540.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,976,051 coins and its circulating supply is 17,153,752 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

