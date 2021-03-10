DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

DZSI traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $15.69. 96,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,745. DZS has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DZS by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

