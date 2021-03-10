DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%.

Shares of DXPE opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.